Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €16.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.94 ($21.10).

EPA VIV opened at €11.00 ($12.94) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.40.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

