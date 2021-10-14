Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vocera Communications worth $122,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -287.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

