Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,425.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 110.86 ($1.45), with a volume of 21522921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.76 ($1.46).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.