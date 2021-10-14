Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 172.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.30 ($1.45). 67,161,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,627,250. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of £30.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.56.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

