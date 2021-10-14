Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $158,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 79,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.11 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

