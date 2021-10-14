W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.71 and its 200 day moving average is $435.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

