Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 68,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $89,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.