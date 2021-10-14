Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

