Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,775 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after acquiring an additional 940,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,533,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,812,000 after purchasing an additional 675,502 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.