Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMG. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

