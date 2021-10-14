WBI Investments Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 150,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $183.21 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $143.26 and a 52-week high of $188.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

