Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a growth of 621.9% from the September 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,625,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

