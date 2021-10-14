Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,774 shares of company stock worth $7,044,259 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

