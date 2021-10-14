WeBlock (WON) Achieves Market Cap of $35,821.63

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One WeBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. WeBlock has a total market capitalization of $35,821.63 and approximately $4,154.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeBlock has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00249334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00096449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About WeBlock

WeBlock (CRYPTO:WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

