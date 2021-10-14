Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

Several other analysts have also commented on PII. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

PII stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

