Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 461.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEICY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

WEICY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

