Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 461.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WEICY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
WEICY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.36.
Weichai Power Company Profile
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
