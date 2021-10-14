Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 4.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PYPL traded up $9.19 on Thursday, hitting $265.55. The company had a trading volume of 291,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,709. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.