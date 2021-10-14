Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $86.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on R. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

R stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

