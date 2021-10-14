West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$155.00.

TSE:WFG opened at C$113.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.42.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8999997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

