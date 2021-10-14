Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

WDC stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,639. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

