Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.