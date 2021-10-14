William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

FORG opened at $32.42 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

