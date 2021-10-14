William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.35.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

