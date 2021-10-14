Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,853.55

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,853.55 ($63.41) and traded as low as GBX 4,588 ($59.94). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,588 ($59.94), with a volume of 283,343 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,997.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,851.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

