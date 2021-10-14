Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

