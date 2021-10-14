Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

