WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

