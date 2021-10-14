Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.81

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 15002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

