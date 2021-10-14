Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock worth $3,727,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.