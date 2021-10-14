Yale University Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.0% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.