Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Yandex worth $111,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,394,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,411,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 916,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

