Ycash Market Cap Reaches $4.33 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $27,316.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.92 or 0.00210655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00121180 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,676,394 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

