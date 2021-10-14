YFValue (YFV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00243318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00096246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

