Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $28,704.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00217653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00096478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.