YouGov (LON:YOU) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Liberum Capital

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday.

Get YouGov alerts:

LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,305.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,187.41. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.