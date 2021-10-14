YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,305.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,187.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.44. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

