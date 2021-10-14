Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 183,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

