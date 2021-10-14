Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHG opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $888.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

