Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $98.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

