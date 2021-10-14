Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $4.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the highest is $4.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $5.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $225.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after buying an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

