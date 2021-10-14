Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

CZR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.52. 2,360,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

