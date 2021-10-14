Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.98. LendingTree reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 365.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.64 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.