Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.77 EPS

Brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.83. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average of $196.72. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.