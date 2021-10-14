Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 9,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $243.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

