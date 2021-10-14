Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report $199.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.20 million and the highest is $207.50 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $122.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $822.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.30 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $867.85 million, with estimates ranging from $841.76 million to $899.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $90.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.