Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 541.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.