Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post sales of $387.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.30 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 1,128,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.