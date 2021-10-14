Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $281.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,845. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

