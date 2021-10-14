Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 79,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

