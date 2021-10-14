Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $33.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.97 million and the highest is $33.88 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $134.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

CARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.62. 1,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,163. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.